Analyzing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 7.00 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -36.02 Genius Sports $114.62 million 5.97 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus price target of $212.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.41%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Sports and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Sports N/A -34.95% -11.24% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Sports beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

