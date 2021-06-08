Analyzing Graybug Vision (GRAY) and Its Rivals

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ: GRAY) is one of 831 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Graybug Vision to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

62.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graybug Vision and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A N/A N/A Graybug Vision Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graybug Vision and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision N/A -$27.53 million -0.85 Graybug Vision Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.89

Graybug Vision’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Graybug Vision. Graybug Vision is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graybug Vision and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graybug Vision 0 4 3 0 2.43 Graybug Vision Competitors 4608 17592 38747 766 2.58

Graybug Vision presently has a consensus price target of $17.29, indicating a potential upside of 289.32%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.54%. Given Graybug Vision’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Graybug Vision is more favorable than its peers.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-103, a once-a-year formulation of GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, a depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.