Analyzing LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LightInTheBox and ThredUp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.86, indicating a potential downside of 13.42%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightInTheBox and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.68 $13.32 million N/A N/A ThredUp $186.01 million 12.20 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.05% 29.70% 9.77% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LightInTheBox beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It also provides supplier chain management, research and development, customer, marketing, administrative and general support, logistic, warehouse management, and local delivery services, as well as technology research and development, mobile application software development, and information technology support services. The company offers its products through www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com, and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 languages and cover approximately 140 countries and regions. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

