Analyzing Performance Shipping (PSHG) and Its Competitors

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Performance Shipping to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Performance Shipping Competitors -7.72% -2.19% 0.78%

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping’s peers have a beta of -4.39, suggesting that their average share price is 539% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million $5.19 million 5.13 Performance Shipping Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -42.74

Performance Shipping’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Performance Shipping pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 49.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Performance Shipping and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Performance Shipping Competitors 426 1425 1558 52 2.36

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.08%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential downside of 6.73%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Performance Shipping peers beat Performance Shipping on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

