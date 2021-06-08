Analyzing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Southwestern Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.18 -$200.00 million $1.64 103.32 Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.62 -$3.11 billion $0.38 14.58

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52% Southwestern Energy -53.26% 63.06% 7.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81 Southwestern Energy 2 8 4 0 2.14

Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus target price of $178.11, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $4.35, indicating a potential downside of 21.68%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Southwestern Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.