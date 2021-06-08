Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

