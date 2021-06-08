Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ANIK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

