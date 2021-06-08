Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
ANIK traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. 266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $670.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.39, a PEG ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.21. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $48.37.
In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
