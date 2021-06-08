ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANSS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $328.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.06. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $265.68 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 194.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

