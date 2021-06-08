Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report $5.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.54 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Insiders have sold 178,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,126 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.