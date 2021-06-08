API3 Trading Down 13.6% This Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. API3 has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.17 or 0.00009450 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050892 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

