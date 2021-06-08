Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $483,462.33 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Rothstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $96,922.73.

On Friday, May 21st, Stuart Rothstein sold 500 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $7,750.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,191. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 80.75 and a quick ratio of 80.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 184,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.