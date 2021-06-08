Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.49

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 26788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 5,085,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

