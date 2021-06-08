Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,878,000 after purchasing an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,869,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $95.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

