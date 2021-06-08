AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $81.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 6352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

