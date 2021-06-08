Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.
Shares of NYSE APR traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 391,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,873. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.
Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Apria
Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.
