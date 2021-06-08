Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of NYSE APR traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. 391,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,873. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.