Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. 6,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.59. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

