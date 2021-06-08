Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.11 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.11 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

About Arcblock

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

