Argon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $259,708.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

