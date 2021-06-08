Ark Hits Market Capitalization of $133.80 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $133.80 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,804,316 coins and its circulating supply is 129,683,419 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

