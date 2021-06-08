ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

ARKK opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

