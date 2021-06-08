Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $528.04 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $15.81 or 0.00048333 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $528.04 million and approximately $66.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

