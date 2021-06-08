Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Asana’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.86. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.