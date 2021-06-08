Aspiriant LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.