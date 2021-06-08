Aspiriant LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.