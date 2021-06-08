Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

