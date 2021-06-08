Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.
In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
