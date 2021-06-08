Aspiriant LLC Sells 47,269 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,269 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37.

