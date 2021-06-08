Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 457.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 773,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,255. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

