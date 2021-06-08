Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,190 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 65,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. 45,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

