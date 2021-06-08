Asset Planning Services Ltd. Sells 7,617 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,025,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,110,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $422.16. The stock had a trading volume of 174,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $296.49 and a 1 year high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

