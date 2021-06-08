Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.97 ($19.96).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a fifty-two week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

