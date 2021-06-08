Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.