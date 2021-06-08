Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.40. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

