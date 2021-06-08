Atlas Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $3.98 Million (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $815,767.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00065504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00249841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00229389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.24 or 0.01191731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,866.53 or 0.99856668 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

