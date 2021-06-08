Atria Investments LLC Buys 334 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $213.70 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

