Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.91. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

