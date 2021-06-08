Atria Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 225,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 133,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 33,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92.

