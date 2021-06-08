Atria Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 2.59% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter.

CSF opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

