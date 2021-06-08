Audius (AUDIO) Reaches One Day Volume of $18.89 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Audius has a market cap of $117.47 million and $18.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00026400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.79 or 0.00985761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,183.75 or 0.09633344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

