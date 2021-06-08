Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Aurora Mobile to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Mobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ:JG opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $399.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.42. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

JG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.