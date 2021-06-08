Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $154.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $116.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $652.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.90 million to $653.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $798.04 million, with estimates ranging from $776.92 million to $817.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Insiders sold 112,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,282 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,548. Avalara has a 12-month low of $96.20 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

