Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.05

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 94602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYA shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of C$810.28 million and a PE ratio of -379.09.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

