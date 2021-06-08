AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $53.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.