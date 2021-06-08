B. Riley Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $370.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $374.00 to $370.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $383.61.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $331.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.41. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

