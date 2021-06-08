Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,432,968 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

