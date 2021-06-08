Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,011 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,211,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

