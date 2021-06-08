Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 200,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 13.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 102.8% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of AWK opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

