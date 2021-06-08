Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 9,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 86,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.78. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

