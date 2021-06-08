Ballentine Partners LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,092 shares of company stock worth $25,150,471. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

