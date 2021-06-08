Ballentine Partners LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $166.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

