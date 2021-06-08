Ballentine Partners LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

