Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 328,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 1,430,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

